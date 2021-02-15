'Ek Love Ya' team releases its first romantic single, 'Yaare Yaare'

Team 'Ek Love Ya' has been sparing no efforts to make sure that the film becomes a huge hit and that includes having hummable tunes in the film.
Director Prem chose to release the first single from his upcoming directorial on Valentine’s Day and the song 'Yaare Yaare' has become an anthem for the youth.
Sung by Bollywood hit singer Armaan Malik, the music for the number has been rendered by none other than Arjun Janya.
'Ek Love Ya' is the acting debut of Abhishek Rao aka Raanna and has been produced by Rakshitha under her banner Rakshitha’s Film Factory.
The flick also features Rachita Ram and Reeshma Nanaiah as Raanna’s leading ladies.
The film has been shot by Mahendra Simha who has captured some stunning visuals during their recent Kashmir schedule.