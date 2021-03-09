Duniya Vijay receives a heart-warming welcome by fans in Malur

Duniya Vijay’s 'Salaga' is one film which has been much in the news ever since it was announced.
The film has also been directed by Vijay and sees him pairing with Sanjana Anand in the lead.
While the actor has been busy with the post-production work of the film, recently the actor made time to be part of a cricket tournament that was held in Malur.
Held by the Duniya Vijay Seva Samithi, the match was won by the team of 'Salaga'.
Producer of the film KP Srikanth also participated in the tourney.
Meanwhile, when fans got to know that Vijay would also be arriving at the Honda grounds where the match was held, they arrived in droves to see their favourite action hero.
Newly 10,000 fans from in and around Kolar arrived at the spot.
Meanwhile, Charan Raj has composed the music for the film and the title track is already a huge hit.
'Salaga' also stars Dhananjaya, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu and Yash Shetty.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)