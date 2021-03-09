Duniya Vijay receives a heart-warming welcome by fans in Malur

Duniya Vijay’s 'Salaga' is one film which has been much in the news ever since it was announced.

The film has also been directed by Vijay and sees him pairing with Sanjana Anand in the lead.

While the actor has been busy with the post-production work of the film, recently the actor made time to be part of a cricket tournament that was held in Malur.

Held by the Duniya Vijay Seva Samithi, the match was won by the team of 'Salaga'.