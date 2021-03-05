Dulquer Salmaan stopped by cops for driving his Rs 2.43 cr Porsche Panamera on the wrong side of the road

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan was recently caught on tape as he appeared to be driving on the wrong side of the road in Alappuzha.

The actor was traveling on his way to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha bypass road in his blue Porche Panamera that costs anywhere between Rs 1.45 - Rs 2.43 crore.

According to reports, cops helped the actor with directions since he was in the way of incoming traffic.

In 2020, Dulquer was headlined for "Varane Avashyamund", his self-produced Malayalam starrer.

It may have won him praise as an actor, but he drew negative response from Tamil viewers because of a ‘Prabhakaran joke', which was misconstrued as a dig at the late Tamil leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

A scene in the film has actor Suresh Gopi calling a dog ‘Prabhakara', which is a reference to a popular dialogue from the Malayalam movie "Pattanapravesham" (1988).

Since the joke was misunderstood, many social media users began abusing Dulquer Salmaan and director Anoop Sathyan for being insensitive towards Tamil sentiments and demanded an apology.

Dulquer subsequently sought apology and explained the reference. He also said that abusing his parents and family is not okay.

On work front, Dulquer will be seen in in an untitled film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It will mark actress Diana Penty's Malayalam debut.

Dulquer recently produced the film "Maniyarayile Ashokan". He also plays a cameo in it.

He has three more films lined up for him -- "Kurup", "Vaan" and "Hey Sinamika" with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.