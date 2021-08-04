Dulquer Salmaan buys swanky new Mercedes AMG G63 worth Rs 2.45 crore; see photos

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has added another swanky car to his automobile collection. According to media reports, Dulquer Salmaan bought a brand new Mercedes Benz AMG G63 worth Rs 2.45 crore.
Several photos of the actor, also known to be a car enthusiast, with his car are doing the rounds.
Reportedly, the car is finished in Olive Green shade and the cabin is finished in blue and black dual-tone upholstery that looks fabulous. The wheels are blacked-out as well and add to the fantastic looks of the SUV as per carandbike.com.
Apart from Salmaan, other popular actors who own a G63 AMG include Malayalam movie actor Asif Ali, Jimmy Sheirgill, Akhil Akkineni and Ram Kapoor among others.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.
On his birthday (July 28), the makers of the untitled film released the first glimpse and a new poster of his character, Lieutenant Ram, for the intense love story.
His last Hindi movie was 'Karwaan' with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. As far as a career in Malayalam films is concerned, he has done films like 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha', 'Kali', 'Charlie', 'Bangalore Days', 'Theevram', 'Vikramadithyan', and more.
