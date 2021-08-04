Dulquer Salmaan buys swanky new Mercedes AMG G63 worth Rs 2.45 crore; see photos

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has added another swanky car to his automobile collection. According to media reports, Dulquer Salmaan bought a brand new Mercedes Benz AMG G63 worth Rs 2.45 crore.

Several photos of the actor, also known to be a car enthusiast, with his car are doing the rounds.

Reportedly, the car is finished in Olive Green shade and the cabin is finished in blue and black dual-tone upholstery that looks fabulous. The wheels are blacked-out as well and add to the fantastic looks of the SUV as per carandbike.com.

Apart from Salmaan, other popular actors who own a G63 AMG include Malayalam movie actor Asif Ali, Jimmy Sheirgill, Akhil Akkineni and Ram Kapoor among others.