'Drishyam 3' Confirmed: Director Jeethu Joseph spills the beans on third instalment

Multiple National Award winning actor Mohanlal has won hearts once again with his latest release ‘Drishyam 2’.
The Malayalam thriller, which has been garnering rave reviews ever since its OTT release, has only made fans want another instalment.
Director Jeethu Joseph has now reportedly confirmed that the third part is in the works and he has also written a spectacular climax for the same. However, he did state that the film will not be released anytime soon.
Asserting that the franchise will end with a trilogy, Jeethu made a statement to the media at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala.
He said, "I discussed the climax of ‘Drishyam 3’ with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it. But, the shooting of ‘Drishyam 3’ will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them.”
Amid several fan theories that the film has the potential to continue as a franchise, Mohanal earlier said in a statement that he "wouldn't deny the possibility of a third part".
"But that will be Jeethu's call entirely. For all we know, he might bring 'Drishyam 3' in another six-seven years. We'll just have to wait and watch," he added.
'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.
The follow-up shows Mohanal reprise the role of Georgekutty, who transitions from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer.
But the ghost of the past still haunts the family, as they try to come to terms with the crime.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, 'Drishyam 2' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.
It also stars Meena, Siddique, Sarath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.