'Drishyam 3' Confirmed: Director Jeethu Joseph spills the beans on third instalment

Multiple National Award winning actor Mohanlal has won hearts once again with his latest release ‘Drishyam 2’.

The Malayalam thriller, which has been garnering rave reviews ever since its OTT release, has only made fans want another instalment.

Director Jeethu Joseph has now reportedly confirmed that the third part is in the works and he has also written a spectacular climax for the same. However, he did state that the film will not be released anytime soon.

Asserting that the franchise will end with a trilogy, Jeethu made a statement to the media at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala.

He said, "I discussed the climax of ‘Drishyam 3’ with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it. But, the shooting of ‘Drishyam 3’ will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them.”