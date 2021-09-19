'Don’t you have any sense': Samantha Akkineni lashes out reporter for asking her about divorce rumours; watch video

Amid rumours of her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni visited the Tirumala temple. When asked for a comment on divorce rumours, the 'Family Man 2' actress lost her cool at the reporter.

In a viral video, Samantha is heard saying, "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?"

The South film industry is abuzz with rumours of trouble in Samantha's marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

Samantha's absence from her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations added fuel to the fire.

Last month, during an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the same, to which she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu) and 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Tamil).

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:11 PM IST