'Don't know if Adivi Sesh will be able to depict everything': Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father on upcoming biopic

Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was one of the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives protecting Mumbai during the 26/11 terror attacks. 'Major' a biographical film, inspired by Major Unnikrishnan’s life, stars Adivi Sesh in his Bollywood debut

Speaking at a press conference on the 13th anniversary of the terror attacks, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, K Unnikrishnan, a retired ISRO officer and his mother Dhanalaxmi Unnikrishnan said that many people made promises to make a movie about their son's life but never came through. When South star Adivi Sesh approached them, they were initially reluctant.

They finally agreed on "Major" with Adivi Sesh reprising the role of the martyred commando. Major Sandeep's father said that he is still not convinced fully about the film and can only give his views after watching it.

"I can see some sincere efforts. I have more belief in Shashi Kiran Tikka than Adivi Sesh. I hope Shashi was here. I will watch the movie and then give a certificate of 100 per cent, until then it will be 70 to 80 per cent. The shoot is over and the release is announced, so let us see. I have seen Sandeep, I am his father. I am his critic, I am disciple, he was my mentor, such a personality. He was my son," he said.

"I feel they cannot depict Sandeep as it. It is not possible. For that matter, any biopic will not bring out anything 100 per cent. We should be thinking about the maximum we can go. I am not criticising the efforts, he (Sesh) is very sincere, " the retired officer said.

Advertisement

Adivi Sesh pointed out that the film is not only about the events of 26/11 and the late National Security Guards (NSG) officer’s role in releasing hostages trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace, but about Major Unnikrishnan’s life and the warmth of his personality.

The actor, who was raised in the US, said he was there when the tragedy of 26/11 unfolded and he saw it on TV. “In 2008, I was a kid in California and on the Indian channels I saw Major Sandeep’s photograph pop up. Mai suddenly shock ho gaya tha ki ye kaun hai? You know, he looks like he could be an older brother or an older cousin in my own family. I was so surprised that somebody, at 31, had sacrificed his life,” Adivi Sesh had said.

Advertisement

Adivi said that due to the pandemic, the film took long to make, he utilised the time to understand his character better and in turn created a bond with 'uncle' and 'aunty' as he adresses them. "The bond that I developed with uncle and aunty was just like family. I was ready to have uncle ka daant and aunty ke haath ka khaana. I forgot that we had met to make a movie. It went beyond that," he said.

"Uncle has often asked me what happens after the movie, he is like, 'you will forget us after the release'. It became my fundamental responsibility and desire that I will always be there for them, beyond the realm of the movie, promotions and the release strategy. The goal is to be a family," he added.

26th November 2021 marks the thirteenth anniversary of the horrifying Mumbai terror attack when Pakistani terrorists staged simultaneous attacks at multiple places in the city. On this day in 2008, 10 Lashkar-e Toiba terrorists from Pakistan reached Mumbai through the sea route and lay siege to the city for more than 60 hours. They killed innocent people in their wake as they opened fire with complete abandon. About 166 people were killed in the attack, including 18 security personnel, and scores of others were rendered injured and maimed.

For his exemplary bravery, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was awarded the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashok Chakra.

A multilingual film 'Major' scheduled for release in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on February 11, 2022. It also stars Saie Manjrekar, Shobhita Dhulipala, Revathi and Prakash Raj.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 08:29 AM IST