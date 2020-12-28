Director Vilok Shetty’s ‘Chase’ continues to speed towards post-production

Director Hari Anand Shetty aka Vilok Shetty is looking forward to releasing his upcoming flick ‘Chase’ in February or early March and the film has now entered final stage of post-production and getting ready for censor.

“I’m extremely happy that we have the best talents working on our film be it the technical team or actors,” shares Vilok.

‘Chase’ has Geeta Gurappa, one of India’s first woman expert on Dolby Atmos working on it, while the DI colouring has Kerala state award winner Liju Prabhakar lending his expertise.

“We also have acclaimed actors in the film including Radhika Narayan, Sheethal Shetty, Avinash Narasimharaju, Pramod Shetty, Arjun Yogi, Sushant Pujari, Arvind Rau, Rajesh Natarang, Swetha Sanjeevulu and Aravind Bolar among others,” shares the director.

Meanwhile, ‘Chase’, jointly produced by Manohar Suvarna, Prashant Shetty and Pradeep Shetty under the banner Simplyfun Media Network, is a suspense thriller and has a wholly commercial plot.

‘Chase’ has Shiv Shetty as an executive producer is getting ready for release in Feb/March 2021.

“Most of the actors are appearing in roles that they have never appeared or tried before. We have shot the film in Bangalore, Mangalore, Kochi, Udupi and Himachal Pradesh,” says the director.

The music for the film has been composed by Karthik Aacharya and has choreography by Sushant Poojary, who is also acting in the film.

“Ace singers Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat, Benny Dayal, Sanjith Hegde and Maqbool Mansoor Mohammed who have lent their voices,” states Vilok.