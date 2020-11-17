Director Mansore’s ‘ACT 1978’ to hit theatres on November 20

Director Mansore’s (Manjunatha Somashekara Reddy) ‘ACT 1978’ will be the first new film to hit the big screen after theatres reopened on October 16.

This is a rare distinction after a series of re-releases came to theatres after the lockdown.

This is the national award-winning director’s third outing after his previous acclaimed ones like Harivu and Nathicharami.

‘ACT 1978’ which was completed in much secrecy by the director, created a hype when the poster of it featuring a pregnant Yagna Shetty holding a boy, a walkie talkie in hand and a bomb tied to her waist, was released.

The story which has been penned by Mansore, TK Dayanand and Veeru Mallanna, touches upon bureaucracy and is said to be a thriller.

The director and cinematographer Satya Hegde had even taken to various media platforms to make the announcement of the release date which is November 20. “We have taken the bold step of releasing the film during these challenging times. Hence, we appeal to audiences to come and support us in huge numbers,” shares Mansore.

‘ACT 1978’ produced by Devraj R and also stars Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, PD Santhishchandra, B Suresha and Shruthi along with 28 other artistes.

‘ACT 1978’ has been bestowed with a U certificate by the censors thus ensuring that the family audiences also have the opportunity to view the film.