Dil Raju tied the knot for the second time at intimate wedding in Dubai?

National award-winning film producer, Dil Raju has reportedly tied the knot for the second time, at a secret wedding on Tuesday.
The owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations production house had an intimate wedding where he married a family friend. The 30-old-year woman is not a part of the entertainment industry and ergo no industry friends were invited to the hush-hush affair. While reports claim that his daughter Hanshita Reddy attended the wedding in Dubai, a spokesperson has denied the rumours calling it 'baseless speculation'. Meanwhile, an official statement from the ace producer is still awaited.
Dil Raju's first wife Anitha passed away due to a cardiac arrest, in 2017. Three years after the untimely demise of his wife, Dil Raju reportedly decided to take the plunge again.
On the work front, apart from 'Vakeel Saab' (Telugu remake of Taapsee Pannu's Pink) and Allu Arjun starrer ICON, he is also backing Shahid Kapoor's sports-drama 'Jersey'. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name and also stars Mrunal Thakur. Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing the Hindi remake as well and the flick is slated to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.
