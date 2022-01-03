Did you know? SS Rajamouli spent Rs 75 lakh per day to shoot 'RRR' interval scene that went on for 65 days

Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") has been postponed once again amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant.

The Telugu-language film headlined by south stars - Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on January 7.

While fans await eagerly to watch this big budget film, a report by The Quint revealed that it cost Rajamouli a whopping amount only to film the interval sequence.

He said that the scene which was shot for a period of 65 days, cost him Rs 75 lakh per day!

“When we have these big units and if something goes wrong, every minute costs lakhs of money. If things are not flowing smoothly when we are shooting a big sequence. Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors who were flown from different countries to play their part. And each night of shooting cost Rs 75 lakh,” said the movie maverick.

Meanwhile, the decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of "RRR" film.

"Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

In an accompanying statement, the makers said they are "forced" to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country.

"Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," it added.

The film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

