Did you know? Marathi actress Kranti Redkar is NCB’s Sameer Wankhede’s second wife

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede told a special court in Mumbai on Monday that he and his family were being targeted and is ready for probe into allegations against him.

"My family including my sister and deceased mother are being targeted," the NCB zonal director told the court.

Wankhede was appearing before special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in connection with the probe of drugs-on-the-cruise case today. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

Wankhede and Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI.

In a press release that has been issued today, Wankhede said, "I belong to the multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik."

He also noted that he married Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. "Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar," he added.

Kranti married Sameer in 2017. They have twin daughters.

Earlier, the Maharashtra minister, had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

With inputs from Agencies

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:50 PM IST