Did Samantha Prabhu charge Rs 5 crore for three-minute song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who allured the audience with her sensuous dance moves in 'Pushpa' reportedly charged a whopping amount to feature in the three-minute video alongside Allu Arjun.

According to reports, Samantha charged Rs 5 crore for 'Oo Antava', which is also her first special song.

As per IWMBUZZ, Allu Arjun personally convinced a reluctant Samantha to do the song. After having reservations about some of the dance steps, Samantha eventually came onboard.

Earlier reports suggested that Samantha had charged Rs 1.5 crore.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. Samantha, who struck the right chords with her item number, thanks Allu Arjun for assuring her to take up the song.

"There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do 'Oo Antava'", Samantha said.

"Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun", the 'Ye Mayachesave' actress said.

Allu Arjun and Samantha shared their screen presence in Trivikram Srinivas' super hit movie 'S/O Satyamurthy' earlier.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.

'Pushpa - The Rise' chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film released on December 17, 2021.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:25 AM IST