Dheera Samrat finishes 45-day shooting schedule

Dheera Samraat is back in news. This time it is for completing all the schedules. TV anchor Pawan Kumar (Pachi), who has plenty of experience as a narrator on a private channel, is saying action cut to this movie. They have completed a 45-day schedule today. Action scenes are choreographed by Kaurava Venkatesh. The last day of filming was held at the outskirts of Bengaluru city, and the action sequences between the antagonist and protagonist were thrilling, say the onlookers.
Guru Bandi of North Karnataka has invested in the film under the Tanvi Production banner and is giving a big boost to the efforts of the newcomers. Filming of the songs has also been completed and choreographed by Murali Master and Kishore Master. Viresh T N has worked as a Cinematographer for the first part, and Arun Suresh has tried his hand in the second part. Director Pawan Kumar also stars as the main villain in this film written by A R Sairam.
Action Prince Dhruva Sarja had clapped for Dheera Samraat. Chetan Kumar and Dr. V Nagendra Prasad have penned down the songs. All preparations are underway to bring the film to the screen in April.
Rakesh Biradar and Advithi Shetty are seen in the main roles. Balraj Wadi, Nagendra Aras, Shobharaj, Shankar Bhat, Ravindranath, Ramesh Bhat, Mandya Chandru, Manmohan Rai, Yatiraj, Sankalp, Ravi, Giridhar, Harish Arasu, Inchara, Jyoti Muroor have played pivotal roles in the film. Raghav Subhash has composed the music and Satheesh Chandraya has edited the film. MMM Group has taken the responsibility of promotions including posters.
