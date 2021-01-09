Dheera Samrat finishes 45-day shooting schedule

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja had clapped for Dheera Samraat. Chetan Kumar and Dr. V Nagendra Prasad have penned down the songs. All preparations are underway to bring the film to the screen in April.

Rakesh Biradar and Advithi Shetty are seen in the main roles. Balraj Wadi, Nagendra Aras, Shobharaj, Shankar Bhat, Ravindranath, Ramesh Bhat, Mandya Chandru, Manmohan Rai, Yatiraj, Sankalp, Ravi, Giridhar, Harish Arasu, Inchara, Jyoti Muroor have played pivotal roles in the film. Raghav Subhash has composed the music and Satheesh Chandraya has edited the film. MMM Group has taken the responsibility of promotions including posters.