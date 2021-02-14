Dhanush's 'Karnan' to hit theatres on April 9

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film "Karnan" will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.

The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of "Pariyerum Perumal" fame.

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of "Karnan" along with the release date.

"'Karnan' first look and theatrical release date," the 37-year-old actor wrote.

The poster features the "Asuran" star standing handcuffed, bleeding from the forehead and hands.

"The soul of justice never dies," the tagline on the poster read.