Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' to release on Netflix on June 18

South star Dhanush's upcoming film "Jagame Thandhiram" is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Subbaraj said "Jagame Thandhiram" is his dream project and he has made it with all heart.

"The film is made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way," Subbaraj said in a statement.