Detective Divakar is back with more adventures in 'Bell Bottom 2'

After the phenomenal success of Bell Bottom, director Jayatheerta and team are back with their next instalment, this time titled Bell Bottom 2...The Curious Case of Chendoova.
The poster of the same was released on Wednesday and the makers also chose to hold the muhurta on the same day.
Power star Puneeth Rajkumar was present in the auspicious occasion and sounded the clapboard.
Starring Rishab Shetty, Hariprriya and Tanya Hope, the crime comedy has been penned by TK Dayanand. The film is the pre production stage and will go on the floors in two months.
Jayatheerta shares that Bell Bottom 2 will have more twists and turns and will also showcase rare and unique events that have not been recorded in Indian history.
Made under the banner of Golden Horse Cinema, the film will also star actors from the original including Pramod Shetty, PD Sathishchandra and Yogaraj Bhat.
Music for the film will be by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Aravind Kashyap will crank the camera.
Expectations from the film is already huge and fans are once again optimistic about a superhit from the team.
