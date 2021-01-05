Debutant Uday Prasanna’s 'Mahishasura' to hit the big screen on Jan 8

Sandalwood is all set to witness a slew of films and the next in line is Mahishasura.
Debutant Uday Prasanna, who had entered the film industry to be an actor, has now taken up the mantle of being a director and has helmed the film.
Inspired by a true life story that occurred in Melekote in Doddaballapur, Mahishasura has already attracted attention with its trailer. The film has been touted as one with a realistic feel and has been ably captured by cinematographer Krishna.
Mahishasura stars newbies in lead roles including newcomers Sudarshan and Raj Manju and Bindu.
Uday who considers Prem and Upendra as his idols in the film industry, has previously worked under Hemanth Hegde, Salim Raju and Sanjeev Kulkarni as an associate.
“Mahishasura is about the oppressed class in the society and how they often get exploited in the name of power,” says Uday.
The film has been produced by Melekote Touring Talkies.
