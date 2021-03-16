Deadly Aditya is back; a new chapter awaits the actor

Aditya who had fast made a name for himself as Deadly Aditya, had not been seen on screen in recent times.
Now the actor has chosen to return with his latest film 'Munduvareda Adhyaya' is all set to hit the big screen on March 19th.
The film has generated a lot of curiosity as this is his comeback flick. And another interesting highlight is that Aditya will not be wielding any weapons in this film as has become his trademark. Instead he is being seen as a special investigating officer.
The film’s poster, teaser and dialogue teaser have already created a lot of buzz amongst fans. The trailer which is the latest to be released has also generated immense hype. The dialogues, the shades of his character and background music have all contributed to this hype.
'Munduvareda Adhyaya' has all the elements of action, mass and suspense in it.
The film has been directed by Balu Chandrashekar who says that the underworld is something that has always been prevalent in society and if we all change, can this element be changed too, is a concept he wants to explore in the film.
The movie stars Ashika Somashekar, Chandana Gowda amongst others. Kanaja Enterprises Banner has produced the film.
