Deadly Aditya is back; a new chapter awaits the actor

Aditya who had fast made a name for himself as Deadly Aditya, had not been seen on screen in recent times.

Now the actor has chosen to return with his latest film 'Munduvareda Adhyaya' is all set to hit the big screen on March 19th.

The film has generated a lot of curiosity as this is his comeback flick. And another interesting highlight is that Aditya will not be wielding any weapons in this film as has become his trademark. Instead he is being seen as a special investigating officer.