Day after Tamil film director S P Jananathan's demise, his sister Lakshmi passes away

Acclaimed film director S P Jananathan died on Sunday. While his friends from the fraternity and family members are still mourning his untimely demise, in a shocking incident his sister Lakshmi has also passed away.
Lakshmi reportedly breathed her last in the wee hours of Tuesday, a day after the death of her brother. Jananathan's younger sister had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Laxmi, who was in her 50s, is survived by her husband.
According to the official social media handle of Balamurali Varman, her final rites were conducted on Wednesday, at 12pm.
"Our brother Jananathan's sister Lakshmi passed away yesterday night. Final rituals will be at 12 PM today," read the post.
S P Jananathan, who was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital last week, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 61.
Sharing the news of his demise, actress Shruti Haasan had tweeted: "It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family."
His upcoming movie 'Laabam,' starring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Shruti Haasan was slated for release next month.
Condolence messages from members of the film fraternity began pouring in after the news of his demise. Noted film director A R Murugadoss said, "#SP Jananathan sir, you will always be remembered through your films and will continue to live in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family".
Fans of the director shared some of the popular dialogues from his movies on the social media.
"#Laabam director #S P Jananathan is no more.. incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model. We miss you", music composer D Imman said.
"You had given me fond memories sir! could not accept the reality that you are no more. #RIPSPJananathan Comrade", he said.
