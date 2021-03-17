Day after Tamil film director S P Jananathan's demise, his sister Lakshmi passes away

Acclaimed film director S P Jananathan died on Sunday. While his friends from the fraternity and family members are still mourning his untimely demise, in a shocking incident his sister Lakshmi has also passed away.

Lakshmi reportedly breathed her last in the wee hours of Tuesday, a day after the death of her brother. Jananathan's younger sister had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Laxmi, who was in her 50s, is survived by her husband.

According to the official social media handle of Balamurali Varman, her final rites were conducted on Wednesday, at 12pm.

"Our brother Jananathan's sister Lakshmi passed away yesterday night. Final rituals will be at 12 PM today," read the post.