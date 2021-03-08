Darshan’s new look one of the main attractions of Tharun Sudhir’s 'Roberrt'

Meanwhile, Darshan fans have been raving about his rockstar like look in the film.

The songs composed by Arjun Janya have added to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Roberrt will also be released in Telugu and has created a huge buzz outside the state.

The movie has Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. Roberrt also marks the debut of former Miss Supranational Asha Bhat and she plays Darshan’s leading lady.

The film has been produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda.