Darshan’s new look one of the main attractions of Tharun Sudhir’s 'Roberrt'

When a Challenging Star film arrives, not only is it a feast for fans but also the box office.
One of the most-awaited movies in Kannada cinema, is all set to hit screens on March 11. Director Tharun Sudhir’s Roberrt which has generated a huge hype, is one of the biggest films in Sandalwood to hit theatres post the pandemic-induced lockdown. And while the film has many special features, the biggest highlight is Darshan’s new look.
Tharun says they roped in many sketch artists and tried out various options before finalising the look.
“The idea was to make him appear macho like a hulk,” Tharun is quoted as saying. “Since he carries a certain swag and a trademark style, we retained that. He also rides custom bikes in the movie,” he had added.
Meanwhile, Darshan fans have been raving about his rockstar like look in the film.
The songs composed by Arjun Janya have added to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Roberrt will also be released in Telugu and has created a huge buzz outside the state.
The movie has Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. Roberrt also marks the debut of former Miss Supranational Asha Bhat and she plays Darshan’s leading lady.
The film has been produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda.
