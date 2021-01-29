Darling Krishna’s 'Sugar Factory' kickstarts in Bengaluru

Darling Krishna is on a roll and this time it is a film called Sugar Factory.

The muhurat of the film was held recently and gracing the event were Tharun Sudhir, GH Ramachandra, Mayur Patel, Last Bus Avinash, Amulya and her husband Jagadish.

To be helmed by Amulya’s brother Deepak Urs, the film’s first schedule will be held in Bengaluru and will be on floors from January 29.