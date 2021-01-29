Darling Krishna’s 'Sugar Factory' kickstarts in Bengaluru

Darling Krishna is on a roll and this time it is a film called Sugar Factory.
The muhurat of the film was held recently and gracing the event were Tharun Sudhir, GH Ramachandra, Mayur Patel, Last Bus Avinash, Amulya and her husband Jagadish.
To be helmed by Amulya’s brother Deepak Urs, the film’s first schedule will be held in Bengaluru and will be on floors from January 29.
Sugar Factory stars three damsels Sonal Monteiro, Advithi Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in prominent roles. The movie also features Rangayana Raghu, Pavan S Narayan, Govinde Gowd, Suraj Kumar and Mahantesh amongst others.
Music for the film is being composed by Kabir Rafi and will have seven songs penned by various talents including Yogaraj Bhat, Chetan Kumar, Jayanth Kaikini, Arasu Antare and Chandan Shetty.
The film has cinematography by Santosh Rai Pathaje while Arjun will choreograph stunts. Sugar Factory is being produced by Girish R under the banner of Balamani Productions.
