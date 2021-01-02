Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2020: From Dhanush to Rashmika Mandanna - check out complete list of winners

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 South have been announced. The award honoured the individuals from the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema.
Winners from the Tamil industry
While Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Asuran', the Best Actress award has been given to Jyotika.
Here’s the list of the winners:
Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar
Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)
Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)
Best Film: To Let
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
Malayalam industry
Superstar Mohanlal has received the Most Versatile Actor award and 'Uyare' was announced as the Best Film of 2020
Here are the winners:
Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal
Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)
Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)
Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Film: Uyare
Best Music Director: Deepak Dev
Winners from the Telugu film industry
Most Versatile Actor: Akkineni Nagarjuna
Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna
Best Film: Jersey
Best Director: Sujeet for Saaho
List of winners from the Kannada film industry
Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)
Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)
Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)
Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu
Best Music Director: V Harikrishn
