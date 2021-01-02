Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2020: From Dhanush to Rashmika Mandanna - check out complete list of winners

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 South have been announced. The award honoured the individuals from the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema.

Winners from the Tamil industry

While Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Asuran', the Best Actress award has been given to Jyotika.

Here’s the list of the winners:

Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)

Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)

Best Film: To Let

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Malayalam industry

Superstar Mohanlal has received the Most Versatile Actor award and 'Uyare' was announced as the Best Film of 2020

Here are the winners:

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Film: Uyare

Best Music Director: Deepak Dev

Winners from the Telugu film industry

Most Versatile Actor: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Best Film: Jersey

Best Director: Sujeet for Saaho

List of winners from the Kannada film industry

Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)

Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)

Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)

Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu

Best Music Director: V Harikrishn