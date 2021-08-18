Advertisement

A film made by a completely new set of enthusiastic newbies, will make its way into theatres this Friday Aug 20th. Groufie directed by D Ravi Arjun is based on a whole new theme and has already attracted the attention of audiences with its trailer, teaser and songs. Fans have already appreciated its content as they've realised that the movie has some freshness owing to its promo material. Word is that even the film's team is excited with the release owing to the positive feedback they've been getting from all quarters. Having created a lot of curiosity with its title, the film is about the selfie craze that has caught on and the adverse effects it can have on people.

Director D Ravi Arjun has made the film owing to social concern and hopes the film strikes a chord amongst the audience. Romance, sentiment and thrill are elements that drive the film and the team is hopeful that all of this lends a positive edge to the movie. Groufie stars Aryan and Padmashree Jain in the lead and has been shot in scenic locations like Malalli Falls, Galibeedu and Harihara. The film has music by Vijeth Krishna and cinematography by Laxmikant. Liya Global Media has produced the film with funding by KG Swami.

Watch Trailer:



Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:08 PM IST