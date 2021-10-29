'Cruel twist of fate': PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to several media reports, Puneeth suffered a heart attack on Friday morning and was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

He complained of chest pain around 11 am on Friday while he was working out at the gym.

Puneeth won millions of fans with his roles in numerous Kannada films. He was fondly called Appu and Power Star.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the Sandalwood industry. Fans and followers are heartbroken and are mourning the loss of their beloved idol.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:25 PM IST