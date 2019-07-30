Cricketer R Ashwin slams Twitterati over south actor Vijay's death hoax

Chennai: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed netizens for misusing Twitter, and spreading false rumours about Tamil superstar Vijay's death.

All through Monday, #RIPVijay and #RIPActorVijay have been trending, and fans of the actor were tensed.

"There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY," Ashwin tweeted.