Confirmed: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot on THIS date

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubatti's father, producer Suresh Babu, has confirmed that the actor is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in August. Not just that, he also revealed the date of the wedding and said that the ceremony will take place, keeping the guidlines of the government in mind.

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati left fans gushing over his adorable pictures with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, from their Roka ceremony. The lovebirds' roka ceremony was held on May 21. They reportedly had a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their family members, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. While fans were eagerly waiting for Rana to confirm the wedding dates, his father has confirmed that the duo will tie the knot on August 9, in the presence of their close friends and families, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Talking about the Roka, as soon as Rana shared the pictures, elated fans and friends from the industry had taken to the comments section to react to the news. Several fans left congratulatory messages on the adorable picture. Saina Nehwal wrote, "Huge congratulations to both of u ... May you both be blessed with lifelong happiness."

Actress Sonal Chauhan commented, "You guys looks beautiful. God bless."