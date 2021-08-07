Composer Arjun Janya is all praise for Vijeth Krishna’s music in upcoming film Groufie

Groufie, a film made by a group of talented newbies is all set for release later this month and the audio of the film was released recently. Vijeth Krishna who has composed the music for the movie has received much praise and it is from none other than ace composer Arjun Janya who in fact released the music of the film.

The songs of the film are now available on the YouTube channel of Lahari audio. The lyrics for the same have been penned by Jayanth Kaikini, Hrudaya Shiva and Chetan Kumar. And they have been ably sung by Vijeth Krishna, Raksha, Santosh Venki, Manasa Holla and Anirudh Shastri.