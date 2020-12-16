Chitra Death Case: From mother’s claims of murder to husband’s arrest for abetment to suicide – what we know so far

The husband of television actress Chitra has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 'abetting' her suicide, police said on Tuesday.
Investigation by a police team revealed that 32-year-old Hemnath 'abetted' her suicide and hence he was arrested on Monday night, they said.
An enquiry was also held by the Revenue Divisional Officer.
What happened between Chitra and Hemanth?
An argument ensued between Chitra and Hemnath and it was followed by her suicide in the early hours of December 9, police said in an official release.
Hemnath was produced before a court in Chennai, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Investigators have reportedly stated that Hemanth was angry with Chitra over her portrayal of intimate scenes in a serial.
While police had days ago said Hemnath was her 'fiancé,' they clarified that 'they registered their marriage' two months ago and the duo had plans for a traditional wedding ceremony in January 2021.
The 29-year-old actress, well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was found dead in a suburban hotel room and it was confirmed later that she died by suicide.
Chitra, who was well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope- in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot, police said.
Just few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.
Claims made by Chitra’s mother
Chitra's mother accused Hemanth of beating her daughter to death. Meanwhile, an officer pointed out that the mother’s allegations “appear only to be an outburst.”
Who was Chitra?
Chitra started her career as a TV host and rose to become a popular actor. She was also a trained dancer and psychologist.
She hosted shows on major language television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee, and made regular appearances on TV serials.
Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'
Some of her other shows include Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi, Darling Darling and Velunachi.
Chitra had signed her debut film titled “Call”, which released its first poster featuring the late actor, earlier this week.
Other than Chitra, the film also has R Sundarrajan, Vinodhini and Devadarshini in key roles. Directed by debutant J Sabarish, the film is backed by S Jayakumar and J Kaveriselvi.
