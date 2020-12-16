Chitra Death Case: From mother’s claims of murder to husband’s arrest for abetment to suicide – what we know so far

The husband of television actress Chitra has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 'abetting' her suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation by a police team revealed that 32-year-old Hemnath 'abetted' her suicide and hence he was arrested on Monday night, they said.

An enquiry was also held by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

What happened between Chitra and Hemanth?

An argument ensued between Chitra and Hemnath and it was followed by her suicide in the early hours of December 9, police said in an official release.