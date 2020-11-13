Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19; says 'earlier result was positive due to faulty RT-PCR kit'

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, adding that the earlier result turned out to be positive due to a faulty RT-PCR kit.
Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit." "My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled," he added. Chiranjeevi also attached his latest COVID-19 test results with the tweet.
On November 9, the actor had tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and added that he would quarantine at home.
Chiranjeevi had tweeted, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."
After testing negative for COVID-19, Chiranjeevi is now expected to resume the shooting of his upcoming film 'Acharya'.
'Acharya', produced by his son, actor Ram Charan, is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.
The film's shoot came to a halt earlier in March when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.
