Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19; says 'earlier result was positive due to faulty RT-PCR kit'

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, adding that the earlier result turned out to be positive due to a faulty RT-PCR kit.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit." "My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled," he added. Chiranjeevi also attached his latest COVID-19 test results with the tweet.