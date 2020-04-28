Chiranjeevi shares adorable throwback video with granddaughter Navishka Konidela, Kajal Aggarwal is all hearts

Reacting to the video, actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet."

While actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Too cute."

From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Rajinikanth, prominent South Indian celebrities are using Twitter to engage with fans and encourage them to stay home and be safe. Actors are also making videos at home with song lyrics that urge people to isolate and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Talking about it, Chiranjeevi said, "I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year's day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown. During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together. Twitter is doing a great job of helping people do that."

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan re-joined Twitter on his own birthday. As a birthday gift, the star asked his fans to stay indoors for their own safety.

Inputs from IANS.