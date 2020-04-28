Chiranjeevi shares adorable throwback video with granddaughter Navishka Konidela, Kajal Aggarwal is all hearts

Megastar Chiranjeevi's adorable video with granddaughter Navishka Konidela is winning hearts on the internet. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has been using Twitter to communicate with his fans amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He keeps fans engaged by sharing updates from his quarantine period. On Tuesday, he shared a throwback video, where he was seen playing with his adorable little munchkin.
Sharing the video, he wrote, "Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it."
Reacting to the video, actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet."
While actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Too cute."
From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Rajinikanth, prominent South Indian celebrities are using Twitter to engage with fans and encourage them to stay home and be safe. Actors are also making videos at home with song lyrics that urge people to isolate and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
Talking about it, Chiranjeevi said, "I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year's day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown. During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together. Twitter is doing a great job of helping people do that."
Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan re-joined Twitter on his own birthday. As a birthday gift, the star asked his fans to stay indoors for their own safety.
Inputs from IANS.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)