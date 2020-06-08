Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away: Shobha De gets trolled for posting picture of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39. Several celebrities, including those from the south industry took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences over the sudden demise of the actor, who is known for his performance in movies like 'Chandralekha,' 'Aatagara,' and many more. Columnist and novelist Shobha De also took to Twitter to mourn the demise, however, got trolled for her tweet.
Mistaking Chiranjeevi Sarja for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, she shared a picture of the latter and wrote, "Another shining star … gone! Just like that … what a tragic LSS! Sympathy to the bereaved family members."
Minutes after fans lashed out at the writer, she deleted her tweet. Check it out here:
Meanwhile, Allu Sirish took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru."
While former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble said that a "young talent gone too soon." "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.
The young actor had over 20 movies under his credits. He was seen in movies like 'Chirru,' 'Amma I Love You,' 'Samhaara', among others. He is survived by his wife, actor Meghana Raj.
