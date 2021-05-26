Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan inspect oxygen cylinders themselves while providing COVID relief in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

To alleviate the shortage of medical oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have launched 'oxygen banks’ across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Both of them are closely monitoring the operations of the banks. They are also inspecting the cylinders themselves to make sure there are no hassles.
Reportedly, the oxygen cylinders have been delivered to medical centres in Anantapur and Guntur and will be available to the public in nearly seven districts from Thursday (May 27).
Chiranjeevi posted a video on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen."
The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust recently took to Twitter to post the contact numbers of Central office and district level Incharges.
Central office - 9888895678 and 9888896789, Anantapur incharge - 9440742003, Guntur incharges - 9704892345 and 9963334575.
Of late, a lot of celebs have come forward and donated certain amount to help India fight the battle against COVID-19.
Several celebrities have also been arranging medicines, hospital beds and oxgyen to those in need.
Earlier, Chiranjeevi had launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for members of the Telugu film fraternity. In association with Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), the star had announced that artistes and journalists associated with the Telugu film industry, who are above 45, will be given free COVID-19 vaccination.
This help was even extended to spouses of the eligible candidates. He had also promised that beneficiaries would get required medicines under this scheme at subsidized rates.
Recently, he came to the rescue of veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala who’s been struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Chiranjeevi donated a sum of Rs 1,01,500 to her.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)