Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan inspect oxygen cylinders themselves while providing COVID relief in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

To alleviate the shortage of medical oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have launched 'oxygen banks’ across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Both of them are closely monitoring the operations of the banks. They are also inspecting the cylinders themselves to make sure there are no hassles.

Reportedly, the oxygen cylinders have been delivered to medical centres in Anantapur and Guntur and will be available to the public in nearly seven districts from Thursday (May 27).

Chiranjeevi posted a video on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen."