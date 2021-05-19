Chiranjeevi comes to the aid of actor Pavala Syamala, donates over Rs 1 lakh amid her financial struggles

Veteran superstar Chiranjeevi has come forward to help character artiste Pavala Syamala, who has been struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actor got to know about her plight and donated Rs 1,01,500 to her. His publicist Suresh Kondeti handed over the cheque to her.
He also got her the membership in Movie Artists' Association (MAA) from which she will reportedly receive a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3 lakh worth of insurance coverage.
According to reports, this is the second time that Chiranjeevi has come to the aid of Syamala. A few years ago, he donated Rs 2 lakh upon knowing that she is facing a financial crunch.
Thanking Chiranjeevi, Pavala Syamala said, "I can’t forget the good that Chiranjeevi is doing for us. Today, he helped me with a cheque to get a monthly pension. I am indebted to him forever. My heartfelt thanks to him for helping us."
Pavala Syamala has been playing supporting roles in Telugu films and other regional productions since 1984. After making her debut with the film that goes by the name of Babai Abbai, the actor played secondary yet crucial characters in films such as Swarnakamalam, Mathu Vadalara, Emo Gurram Egaravachu, Kamalatho Naa Prayanam, D for Dopidi, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Mogudu Pellalu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Paper Boy and Golimaar, amongst others.
Pavala Syamala has acted in over 250 films and has received many awards for her performances.