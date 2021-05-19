Chiranjeevi comes to the aid of actor Pavala Syamala, donates over Rs 1 lakh amid her financial struggles

Veteran superstar Chiranjeevi has come forward to help character artiste Pavala Syamala, who has been struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor got to know about her plight and donated Rs 1,01,500 to her. His publicist Suresh Kondeti handed over the cheque to her.

He also got her the membership in Movie Artists' Association (MAA) from which she will reportedly receive a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3 lakh worth of insurance coverage.