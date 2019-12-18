Chinmayi Sripaada thrilled after #MeToo accused Vairamuthu fired from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Renowned lyricist Vairamuthu had been accused in the Me Too movement. Later on, it was revealed that he was penning twelve songs for Mani Ratnam’s period film Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The music was helmed by AR Rahman. However, the makers received severe backlash for having a MeToo accused on board.

Now, a report by Indian Express suggests that Vairamuthu is not a part of the ambitious project. It all started in 2018, when Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripaada and a few other women accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. While he had refuted all the charges, the women who named the lyricist were shamed on social media.

As soon as the news broke, Sripaada took to her Twitter handle and shared a thread, adding that she is in debt to all those who stood by her and other girls, who had shared their ordeal.