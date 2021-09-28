'Chhota Bheem': Prabhas gets body-shamed after pics from 'Adipurush' shoot go viral

South star Prabhas, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Adipurush' in Mumbai, was captured by the paparazzi on Monday. The actor's pictures from the sets received mean comments from netizens after they went viral on social media.

In the photos, Prabhas is seen leaving the sets in his car. The 'Baahubali' star is seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black cap and glasses.

Prabhas got brutally trolled for his looks and some netizens even body-shamed him.

A user wrote, "Ye Baahubali budhaabali kaise ban gaya."

"These heroes too should retire instead of running around heroines half their age . This guy looks old and should play roles that suit his age," commented another.

A comment read, "Without makeup he looking so so horrible."

A netizen called him 'Chhota Bheem'.

Recently, reports claimed that the actor will lose weight seriously to play Lord Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He would have to undergo a rigorous weight-loss regime before facing the camera.

ALSO READ Prabhas sweats it out to play Lord Rama in Om Raut's Adipurush

Adipurush' is set to be a period drama showcasing the Hindu epic, Ramayana. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Reportedly, Prabhas plays character inspired by Lord Rama, Kriti plays Sita while Sunny plays Laxman. Saif plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

The shooting for the film commenced in 2021 but had to be delayed due to the second wave of pandemic and the lockdown.

Helmed by Om Raut, the flick will be available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and other languages. It is also set to be one of the most expensive films made in the history of Indian cinema.

The makers had earlier announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 13, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:31 PM IST