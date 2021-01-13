Chennai theatre screens Vijay's 'Master' with more than 50 per cent seating capacity, booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Violation of social distancing norms, milk 'abhisekham' (pouring of milk) on their hero's cut out erected outside the theatre, beating of drums and dancing by fans, and a fine on a theatre marked the release of Vijay starrer "Master" on Wednesday.

The city police levied a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kasi theatre here for admitting more than people than 50 per cent of the seating capacity, in violation of the government order.

The first show in the cinema halls began at 4 a.m. and Vijay's fans had assembled in large numbers to view the movie "first day-first show".

Many of the movie-goers did not wear masks and social distancing went for a six.

Movie director Lokesh Kanakaraj, actor Malavika Mohanan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and others watched the movie at Rohini theatre.