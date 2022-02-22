Check out Samantha Prabhu's epic reply to troll who said, 'I wanna reproduce'

Actor Samantha Prabhu, who has been in the headlines after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, doesn't shy away when it comes to giving befitting replies on social media.

Recently, 'The Family Man' actress conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram. However, the experience was not as pleasant as she had hoped for. A user asked Sam, "Have you reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u,” to which she replied “How to use 'reproduce' in a sentence. Should have googled that first?"

Recently, Samantha featured in one of the songs of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

On work front, she dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in first look poster of 'Shakuntalam'

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.

Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST