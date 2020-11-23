Challenging Star Darshan invites Mansore and team of 'Act 1978' to his abode; see pics

'Act 1978', one of the first fresh films to hit theatres during the pandemic in Sandalwood, has been notching praises ever since its release. After receiving support from numerous Kannada film personalities, the latest to show praise on the film’s team is none other than Challenging Star Darshan.

Impressed by the word-of-mouth recognition the film received and the raving reviews by the media, the Challenging Star decided to invite director Mansore and his team to his abode. And once the team arrived, Darshan expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Mansore and lauded his efforts in making such a sensible movie. He went on to further extend his support to the team by promising them to help them in every way to promote the movie.