Case against Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' for hurting sentiments of potter community: Report

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's film 'Bheemla Nayak' has landed in controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the potter community.

According to a report in News18, leader of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Mandepudi Purushotham, has alleged that the film has hurt their community’s sentiments.

He also filed a case against the makers of the film in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

In his complaint, Purushotham has stated that in a fight sequence scene in the movie, Rana Daggubati kicks and destroys a potter’s wheel, which has hurt the sentiments of the community. He has reportedly termed the scene 'objectionable and denigrating'.

Not only this, Purushotham has demanded the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' to remove the particular scene from the film. He also demanded an unconditional apology from the makers.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on February 25 and has apparently crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office.

The action drama is gearing up for its Hindi release soon. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on March 4.

In the film, Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma, and others appear in lead roles. S Thaman has provided the music while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:19 PM IST