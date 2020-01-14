'Break all windows': Siddharth slams 'bhakts' as he reacts to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comment on CAA

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor, Siddharth Suryanarayan took to his Twitter to share his reaction on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's statement India's new Citizenship Act.
On Monday, Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad".
His comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue of CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella was quoted as saying by Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News.
The actor 'Aruvam', Siddharth, who has been quite vocal about his stance on CAA, took to Twitter to slam bhakts. Taking a hilarious jibe, the 40-year-old actor wrote, "Break all the windows. They are anti Indian."
Before this, the actor made news when he lived upto his 'Rang De Basanti' character in real life. Siddharth was booked for protesting against the CAA. The Chennai Police registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna and MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.
With Inputs from PTI and ANI.