'Break all windows': Siddharth slams 'bhakts' as he reacts to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comment on CAA

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor, Siddharth Suryanarayan took to his Twitter to share his reaction on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's statement India's new Citizenship Act.

On Monday, Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad".

His comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue of CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella was quoted as saying by Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News.