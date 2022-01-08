e-Paper Get App

Saturday, January 08, 2022

'Birthdays have never excited me': 'KGF' actor Yash shares new pic with family

On the occasion of his birthday, Yash took to Instagram and shared a picture of him cutting his birthday cake with his children and wife.
ANI
Actor Yash, best known for his role in 'KGF', has turned a year older on Saturday.

On the special occasion, Yash took to Instagram and shared a picture of him cutting his birthday cake with his children and wife.

In the image, he can be seen holding his son and daughter while standing in front of his birthday cakes.

Alongside the picture, Yash penned a note in which he shared that he never gets excited about his birthday.

"Birthdays have never excited me... it's the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going. Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans and well wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is all set to come up with the second part of 'KGF', which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

