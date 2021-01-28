Birthday Special: Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas' action thriller 'Salaar'

Mumbai: Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in "KGF" director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller "Salaar", the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, billed as a "pan-India" project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a "violent character".

The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Haasan's 35th birthday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen," Hombale Films tweeted.