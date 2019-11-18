Birthday girl Nayanthara celebrates her special day with beau Vignesh Shivan in NYC

Diana Mariam Kurian, professionally known as Nayanthara is a renowned superstar of South Indian Cinema. Nayanthara is celebrating her 35th birthday today, with beau Vignesh Shivan in New York City.

The couple has been having a gala time, strolling the streets of NYC, right from the famous Times Square, Central Park to Brooklyn Bridge. Vignesh took to his Instagram account and shared a candid photo walking with Nayanthara in Central Park.