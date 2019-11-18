Birthday girl Nayanthara celebrates her special day with beau Vignesh Shivan in NYC

Diana Mariam Kurian, professionally known as Nayanthara is a renowned superstar of South Indian Cinema. Nayanthara is celebrating her 35th birthday today, with beau Vignesh Shivan in New York City.
The couple has been having a gala time, strolling the streets of NYC, right from the famous Times Square, Central Park to Brooklyn Bridge. Vignesh took to his Instagram account and shared a candid photo walking with Nayanthara in Central Park.
Recently, producer Boney Kapoor spent some quality time with his daughter Khushi Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vignesh in New York. The four of them bonded over food and the love for cinema.
Last month, Nayanthara and Vignesh completed four years of togetherness. The couple met on the sets of his directorial Naanum Rowdydhaan released in 2015.
Nayathara is known for her scintillating performance in movies like Bigil, Viswasam, Syee Raa Narsimha Reddy and Aramm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)