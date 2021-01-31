'Bigg Boss' Malayalam contestant Somadas passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Former 'Bigg Boss' Malayalam contestant Somadas passed away on Sunday morning, due to a heart attack. The 42-year-old was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Kollam medical college.

Somadas, who shot to fame after participating in popular reality show 'Star Singer,' had was also part of the second season of 'Bigg Boss'. He had left the show midway due to a medical emergency.

Mourning the demise, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arya took to her social media to share an emotional post.

She wrote, "Can’t believe we just had so much fun together shooting for the last episode of Start Music just few days back . It’s gonna be so painful to watch that episode nte ponnu Somu..Such an innocent soul."

"THANK YOU FOR ALL THOSE BEAUTIFUL SONGS YOU KEPT SINGING FOR US AND OUR KIDS WHILE IN THE Bb house... thank you for all those innocent smile you threw which we couldn’t resist. may you be at peace wherever you are my dear.... kannaana kanneeee... kannaaana kannneeee... won’t be able to listen to this song without an ache in the heart. I guess our plans will have to wait Somu... until I join you up there someday.... Rest In Peace you beautiful soul...." she added.