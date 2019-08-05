Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh booked for 'harassing' actress on social media

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman actor on social media, police said on Saturday.

The woman has alleged that Singh posted lewd comments and uploaded obscene photos of her on her social media handle, an official from Malwani police station said.

In her statement recorded with police, the woman said Singh wanted her to continue friendship with him and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not oblige, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, Malwani police in suburban Malad has registered a case against Singh, his associate and others on Friday.