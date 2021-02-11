'Bhajrangi 2' motion poster receives an extraordinary response

The team which has been rather secretive about the project has revealed that the lead pair sport some intriguing looks, ones which they have never been seen on screen before.

The motion poster has added to the mystery around the film with its unique portrayal of the various characters. It has also unveiled The Slayer of Kiraki Dynasty, one of the integral characters in the movie.

The visuals suggest that the film will be an engaging fight between the evil and good, thus making it a compelling watch for the viewers.

'Bhajrangi 2' has music by Arjun Janya and has been produced by Jayanna Combines.