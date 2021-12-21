'Being sexy is next level hard work': Samantha on her dance number 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Actress Samantha's first-ever dance number 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

While a section of the audience was amazed by her killer dance moves, others didn’t approve of her never-seen-before bold side.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a still from the song. Along with it, she along thanked her fans and admirers for showering her with love.

"I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love," she captioned the post.

Moments after she shared the post, Malavika Mohanan commented, "And how you excelled at that too! Uff." On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Stunning."

Earlier, it was reported that actors like Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi were roped in to be a part of the song, however, the makers later signed Samantha.

According to several media reports, the actress has charged a whopping price of as much as 1.5 crore! However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, after the success of 'The Family Man 2', the Telugu actress will be doing a full-fledged Hindi film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films. The two actress also attended a roundtable meet in Mumbai recently.

Helmed by Sukumar of 'Arya' fame, 'Pushpa' also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others in a pivotal role.

'Pushpa - The Rise' chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film released on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

'Pushpa' opened to a terrific start at the box office.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:42 AM IST