'Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company': Pooja Hegde's reaction to Allu Arjun testing positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' co-star Pooja Hegde has reacted to the news of him testing positive for COVID-19.

Allu Arjun on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor took to social media and posted a statement requesting his fans not to worry about his health as he is doing fine.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, " read the statement by Arjun.

While scores of fans chimed into the comments section to wish 'Sarrainodu' star a speedy recovery, Pooja shared a light-hearted response.

The actor commented: "Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care. Allu Arjun. Sending you some healing light and energy...you'll be healthy in no time!".