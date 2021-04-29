'Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company': Pooja Hegde's reaction to Allu Arjun testing positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' co-star Pooja Hegde has reacted to the news of him testing positive for COVID-19.
Allu Arjun on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.
The 38-year-old actor took to social media and posted a statement requesting his fans not to worry about his health as he is doing fine.
"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, " read the statement by Arjun.
While scores of fans chimed into the comments section to wish 'Sarrainodu' star a speedy recovery, Pooja shared a light-hearted response.
The actor commented: "Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care. Allu Arjun. Sending you some healing light and energy...you'll be healthy in no time!".
For the unversed, Pooja Hegde has tested COVID-19 positive.
She had shared the news on social media earlier this week.
"Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I'm currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja tweeted on Sunday evening.
On the work front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas.
Meanwhile, Arjun has completed the shoot for 'AA21', and also has got an action-thriller based on red sandal smuggling in India - titled 'Pushpa'-- in the pipeline.