'Balepet' teaser leaves netizens impressed

Balepet teaser that was released yesterday is impressing the Sandalwood audience. The teaser cut has come out quite well and is appealing.
It is a team of new technicians, new actors and a lot of new people.
The name of the film is derived from the name of a locality in Bengaluru. The man behind this interesting story is Rishikesh and Balepet will mark his debut. Rishikesh seems to be multi-talented personality because he has worked on the story, screenplay, cinematography, editing and coloring other than directing the film.
Psycho fame Anitha Bhat is the leading lady opposite newbie Pramod Bhopanna.
Mayur Patel, Umesh Banakar, Abhishek Mathad, Chetan, Lokesh Revanna, Apoorva, Ugram Ravi and other are a part of this dream project.
The film is produced under the banner R V S Productions by Banana Shivaram. Uttam and Lohith have worked on the music for Balepet.
